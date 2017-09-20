Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Three more hits in Tuesday's win
Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Braves.
He now has 101 RBI on the season, the third time in his career but first since 2009 that he's topped the century mark. Zimmerman's heated up again with the postseason looming, slashing .339/.383/.607 in September with four homers and 13 RBI in 15 games.
