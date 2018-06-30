Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Transferred to 60-day DL

Zimmerman (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The move was purely a procedural one and does not affect Zimmerman's timeline. It simply clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Raudy Read, who was reinstated from the restricted list in a corresponding move.

