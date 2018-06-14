Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Traveling with Nationals
Zimmerman (back) is currently traveling with the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Zimmerman, who has been on the disabled list since May 12 with a back injury, is hoping to ramp up his activity next week. He remains without a timetable for his return; he'll likely need to appear in multiple minor-league rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes live batting practice•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes 50 swings•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will require rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Lands on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.