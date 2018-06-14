Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Traveling with Nationals

Zimmerman (back) is currently traveling with the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman, who has been on the disabled list since May 12 with a back injury, is hoping to ramp up his activity next week. He remains without a timetable for his return; he'll likely need to appear in multiple minor-league rehab games before being cleared to rejoin the Nationals.

