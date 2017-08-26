Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Unconcerned about injury
Zimmerman said he was unconcerned about his arm injury Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman was held out of Friday's lineup after he felt discomfort in his left triceps. He was able to hit in the cage and said the ailment was similar to post workout soreness, so it doesn't seem like it will keep him out much longer. They'll likely give him Saturday off, but look for him to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
