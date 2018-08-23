Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Walkoff blast downs Phillies

Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

It was Zimmerman's 12th homer of the season, and incredibly the 11th walkoff shot of his career -- leaving him two behind Jim Thome's MLB record of 13, and one behind a group of legends that features Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial and Frank Robinson. With Matt Adams now in St. Louis, Zimmerman should see a heavy workload down the stretch, and he might need to supply more heroics if the Nats are going to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

