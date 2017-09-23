Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will not play this weekend
Zimmerman is feeling soreness and will not play this weekend, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear exactly what is ailing Zimmerman, but the Nationals can afford to give him as much rest as needed, so manager Dusty Baker is planning to hold him out both Saturday and Sunday. Adam Lind is starting in Zimmerman's place Saturday and figures to do the same Sunday.
