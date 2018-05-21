Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will require rehab stint

Manager Davey Martinez said Zimmerman (back) might be ready to return "fairly soon," Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman has been on the DL since May 12 with a back injury. While the veteran is making positive strides in his recovery and is inching closer to a return, Martinez noted that he'll need to embark on a minor-league rehab stint before rejoining the team. Mark Reynolds and Matt Adams will continue to split duties at first base in his absence.

