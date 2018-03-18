Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will return to Grapefruit League this week
Zimmerman is expected to begin playing in Grapefruit League games again this week, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman has been taking part in some minor-league spring games this offseason as the Nationals look to monitor his workload heading into the season. With Opening Day less than two weeks away, the veteran first baseman will report back to big-league camp to get some playing time with his fellow major leaguers before the regular season gets underway on March 29. The 33-year-old will be hard-pressed to reproduce his 2017 numbers, but he should provide some decent fantasy value in 2018 hitting in the heart of the Nationals' talented lineup.
