Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Won't return Sunday

Zimmerman (back) won't return to the lineup Sunday against Colorado, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman's back issue didn't appear to be a major one, but there's little sense pushing an injury-prone veteran with the Nationals already eliminated from the playoffs. The 34-year-old will end the season with a .264/.337/.486 line and 13 homers in 85 games.

