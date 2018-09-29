Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Won't return Sunday
Zimmerman (back) won't return to the lineup Sunday against Colorado, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman's back issue didn't appear to be a major one, but there's little sense pushing an injury-prone veteran with the Nationals already eliminated from the playoffs. The 34-year-old will end the season with a .264/.337/.486 line and 13 homers in 85 games.
