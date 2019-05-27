Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Won't travel with team

Zimmerman (foot) will focus on his rehab rather than travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman is preparing to restart his running program in the near future, beginning with an Alter-G treadmill to lessen the impact on his foot. Given that he won't travel with the team, Zimmerman is unlikely to return until at least June 4, when the Nationals return home to face the White Sox.