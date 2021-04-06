The Nationals recalled Harper from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Washington called up Harper, Kyle McGowin and Sam Clay to provide some extra depth in the bullpen with Will Harris (hand) and Brad Hand (COVID-19 protocols) both opening the season on the injured list. Though Hand was set to serve as the Nationals' closer and Harris was in line for a setup role, Harper isn't expected to see much high-leverage work during his time on the active roster. He made 23 appearances for Washington in 2020, posting a 7.61 ERA over 23.2 innings.