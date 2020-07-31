Harper (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit and striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

The right-hander was the first pitcher out of the bullpen after Erick Fedde hit his pitch limit, and Harper inherited a fairly comfortable 5-2 lead. The 31-year-old has been one of the Nats' most effective relievers in the early going, posting a 0.00 ERA and 6:1 K:BB in five innings over four appearances, but his reliable on off-speed stuff rather than plus velocity makes it unlikely Harper will work his way into the kind of high-leverage role that would give him fantasy appeal in most formats.