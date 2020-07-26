Harper gave up one hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief during Saturday's win over the Yankees.

He was able to ring up big names like Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres despite his usual lack of velocity, as Harper didn't break 90 mph with his fastball once during the outing. The 31-year-old has a chance to carve out a fairly significant role in the Nats bullpen while more established arms like Wander Suero (undisclosed) remain on the IL, but Harper's skill at keeping hitters off-balance with breaking stuff may be more effective in the early part of the 2020 schedule, before opposition batters have their timing back.