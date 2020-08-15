Harper was recalled to the Nationals' 28-man roster Saturday after Stephen Strasburg (hand) was put on the 10-day injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harper was optioned to the team's alternate training site less than 24 hours ago and will be brought back already after the Nats learned that they would have to put Strasburg on the IL. The 31-year-old right-hander will head back to the bullpen where he posted an 8.10 ERA with a 3:1 K:BB in 10 innings pitched so far this season.