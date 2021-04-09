site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Ryne Harper: Sent to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 9, 2021
at
2:46 pm ET 1 min read
Harper was optioned to the Nationals' taxi squad Friday.
The right-hander didn't make an appearance during the opening series of the season and will now shift to Washington's taxi squad. Closer Brad Hand (COVID-19 protocols) was activated in a corresponding move.
