Harper was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 31-year-old performed well during spring training with two runs allowed and a 10:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. Harper still figures to be in the mix throughout 2021 as Washington shuffles its bullpen pieces.
