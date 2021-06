Harper has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harper was send down ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mets, but he'll provide bullpen help in Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander has allowed no hits and a walk while striking out three in four scoreless innings across his last three appearances.