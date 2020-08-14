Harper will serve as the Nationals' 29th man against the Orioles on Friday.
Harper was optioned to the team's alternate training site earlier in the day, but he'll remain in the bullpen for the originally scheduled game Friday. Although he'll be available Friday, he'll head to alternate camp afterward.
