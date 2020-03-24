Play

Harper posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB through six innings this spring.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but he was solid enough in camp to stay in the mix for one of the last spots in the Nats' bullpen. Whether Harper is on the initial 26-man roster could end up depending on the shape of the regular-season schedule and whether the club feels the need to carry an extra long reliever/swing man to support the back of the rotation, or can stock up on middle-relief options like Harper.

