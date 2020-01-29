Nationals' Ryne Harper: Traded to Nationals
Harper was sent from the Twins to the Nationals in exchange for Hunter McMahon on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Harper was designated for assignment on Friday despite posting a 3.81 ERA in his rookie season last year. He'll compete for a middle-relief spot in the bullpen for the defending champions.
