Clay (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against the Dodgers after giving up three runs on two hits in just one-third of an inning.

Clay entered the game in the seventh inning following a quality start from Max Scherzer, but the wheels came off almost instantly for the southpaw and only recorded one out before being lifted. Clay had shown signs of a potential turnaround in June, but he's now given up runs in three of his last five outings off the bullpen. He owns a ballooned 8.71 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP across 13 games (10.1 innings) since the beginning of June.