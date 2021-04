Clay has a 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through six innings with one hold over six appearances.

The southpaw backed into a spot on the Opening Day roster due to the Nats' COVID-19 outbreak, but aside from a rough outing against the Dodgers on April 10, Clay has pitched well enough to stick around. Helping his case for a bullpen spot is that the team doesn't have any other left-handed relievers on the 26-man roster aside from closer Brad Hand.