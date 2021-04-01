The Nationals will recall Clay from their alternate training site ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Washington optioned Clay over the weekend, but he'll rejoin the big club on an emergency basis after general manager Mike Rizzo announced Wednesday that the Nationals are expected to be without five yet-to-be-named players for Opening Day due to COVID-19-related concerns. The Nats' decision to call up Clay could indicate that at least one of the two lefty relievers on the roster -- Brad Hand and Luis Avilan -- are among the five players currently in quarantine. Clay isn't expected to see much high-leverage work for the extent of his stint on the active roster.