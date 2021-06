Clay struck out one in a perfect inning of relief during Sunday's win over the Giants.

It wasn't a high-leverage situation, as the Nats had a 5-0 lead when Clay worked the ninth inning, but it was still a sharp performance. The southpaw got scored upon in four straight outings to begin June but has delivered three straight scoreless appearances since, leaving him with a 4.50 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB K:BB through 20 innings on the year.