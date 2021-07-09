Clay (0-2) took the loss in Thursday's 9-8 defeat by San Diego, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings.

Clay entered for the bottom of the ninth in an 8-8 game and immediately surrendered a leadoff single to Tommy Pham. With two out and Pham on third, Manny Machado was intentionally walked and Trent Grisham delivered a walk-off single to hand Clay the loss. The lefty's ERA has remained above four for over a month and currently sits at 4.97, though he's second on the team with nine holds.