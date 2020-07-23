site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-sam-freeman-makes-opening-day-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Sam Freeman: Makes Opening Day roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
at
9:14 am ET 1 min read
The
Nationals selected Freeman's contract Wednesday.
The transaction moves Freeman on to the 40-man roster and locks him in on the 30-man Opening Day roster. Over 264 career big-league appearances, the 33-year-old reliever has posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and an 8.9 K/9.
More News
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
04/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
04/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
04/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jul 23, 2020
• 5 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 2 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 5 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 6 min read