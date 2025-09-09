Petersen slashed .297/.398/.490 with six home runs, 18 steals, an 11.6 percent walk rate and an 18 percent strikeout rate in 44 games for High-A Wilmington.

Petersen's top tool is his plus speed, which makes him a threat on the bases and allows him to project as an average or better defender in center field, despite fringe-average arm strength. He dealt with shin splints in college at Iowa and missed over a month at the beginning of the year and then another few weeks at the end of the year with undisclosed injuries, so durability is currently a weakness for Petersen. The righty-hitting outfielder did more damage at the plate than expected for the Blue Rocks, but his performance next year as a 23-year-old at Double-A will be more indicative of his long-term prospects.