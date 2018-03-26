Solis appears to have secured his place on the Nationals' Opening Day roster, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals' decision to enter the season with a four-man bench was enough to clear space for Solis, who was fighting with three other pitchers for what was previously expected to be only three spots in the bullpen. As one of three left-handers in the Washington bullpen, Solis likely won't deployed purely on a situational basis, as Matt Grace and Enny Romero are also capable of serving in that capacity. One of the three southpaws would probably be most at risk of losing their spot with the Nationals if the team elects to supplement its bench corps at any point.