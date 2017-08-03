Solis is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Solis was optioned back to the minors on Wednesday, but with Enny Romero (forearm) likely headed to the DL, it appears the 28-year-old will be back sooner than expected. He's conceded runs in five of his six appearances over the past month, so he'll likely work in lower-leverage situations upon his return to the big league bullpen.