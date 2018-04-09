Nationals' Sammy Solis: Fans five in impressive relief outing
Solis worked two scoreless frames in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing only one hit while striking out five.
The left-hander has been a strikeout machine to begin 2018, recording nine of his 11 outs through four appearances via the K. He remains buried in the bullpen mix at the moment, but with Brandon Kintzler struggling in the early going, Solis might find his way into a key setup role if he continues dominating -- a role that could potentially afford him an opportunity to rack up some holds.
