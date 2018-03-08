Nationals' Sammy Solis: Healthy and out of options in 2018
Solis, who is out of minor-league options, thinks he's solved the issue that was causing nerve irritation in his elbow last season, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The 29-year-old has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career, but Solis discovered in the offseason that last year's elbow trouble was actually stemming from his neck, and he's adopted a new stretching program to try and ensure the nerve irritation doesn't return. If he can stay on the field, he has the talent to emerge as Sean Doolittle's top left-handed setup man, a role which could give him some fantasy value in holds leagues.
