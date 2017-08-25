Solis allowed a solo home run in an inning of work but still picked up the save in the 11th inning Thursday against Houston.

Solis's struggles at the major league level continue, as he has now allowed four home runs over 16.1 innings, a major contributor to his brutal 9.37 ERA. Solis was fantastic in 2016 and will continue to get chances based off those excellent 41 innings (47 K, 2.41 ERA), but don't expect him to earn too many save chances outside of deep extra innings.