Nationals' Sammy Solis: Snags extra inning save
Solis allowed a solo home run in an inning of work but still picked up the save in the 11th inning Thursday against Houston.
Solis's struggles at the major league level continue, as he has now allowed four home runs over 16.1 innings, a major contributor to his brutal 9.37 ERA. Solis was fantastic in 2016 and will continue to get chances based off those excellent 41 innings (47 K, 2.41 ERA), but don't expect him to earn too many save chances outside of deep extra innings.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...