Copeland agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 31-year-old has six big-league appearances to his name, one of which came for the Mets in 2018. Copeland otherwise split time between Triple-A Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton last season, logging a collective 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 100 strikeouts over 126 frames. He'll likely be ticketed for one of the Nationals' high-minors affiliates at the end of spring training.

