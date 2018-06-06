Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Adds another quick save

Doolittle pitched a clean ninth inning with one strikeout to earn his 15th save of the season against the Rays on Tuesday.

Doolittle needed only seven pitches to get the job done, and has throw only 15 pitches across his last two outings. The 31-year-old has converted 15-of-16 save opportunities and carries a 1.65 ERA and 0.59 WHIP with 39 strikeouts and only three walks over 27.1 innings.