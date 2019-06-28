Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Allows run in non-save situation
Doolittle gave up a run on a hit and a walk during the ninth inning of Thursday's win over the Marlins.
The Nats closer was already warming up when the team scored a run in the top of the ninth to extend its lead to 8-4, and manager Dave Martinez elected to stick with Doolittle even without a save situation in play. Overall this year, the southpaw has been a little less dominant than usual, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB through 33 innings while converting 17 of 20 save chances.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Records one-out save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns 16th save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Bounces back with save Saturday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Captures fourth win•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Posts 13th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal