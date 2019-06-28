Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Allows run in non-save situation

Doolittle gave up a run on a hit and a walk during the ninth inning of Thursday's win over the Marlins.

The Nats closer was already warming up when the team scored a run in the top of the ninth to extend its lead to 8-4, and manager Dave Martinez elected to stick with Doolittle even without a save situation in play. Overall this year, the southpaw has been a little less dominant than usual, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB through 33 innings while converting 17 of 20 save chances.