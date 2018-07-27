Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Another MRI on tap
Doolittle (toe) will undergo another MRI on Monday to make sure there isn't a stress fracture in his foot, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He said he is making progress, but the fact that they need to rule out a stress fracture suggests he's not out of the woods just yet. If the MRI is negative, as the team reportedly expects, he will be able to ditch his walking boot. Doolittle does not have a timetable for his return.
