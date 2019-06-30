Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Avoids danger to earn save

Doolittle threw a scoreless ninth inning despite allowing a hit and a walk Sunday, striking out one batter and earning the save over Detroit.

Despite putting two Tigers on base, Doolittle converted his fifth straight save chance, making him 18-for-21 this season. His 3.18 ERA and 1.32 WHIP are both a bit disappointing, but he posted a 2.45 ERA in June after a disastrous May. Doolittle should remain a strong closer as the second half of the season rolls around.