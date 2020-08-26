Doolittle (knee) was activated from the injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Doolittle has been cleared to rejoin the Nationals after spending around two weeks on the shelf with right knee inflammation. The southpaw struggled before landing on the injured list, so he'll likely be eased back into a setup role. Carter Kieboom was sent to Washington's satellite camp in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws sim game Friday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Nearing live BP•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Shut down with knee fatigue•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Leaning toward playing•