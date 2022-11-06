Doolittle (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Sunday, which includes an invitation to major-league spring training Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

As Kolko notes, this contract will allow Doolittle to remain with the organization while rehabbing from UCL surgery, a procedure he underwent in July. The surgery carries a 5-to-6-month timetable for recovery, so if all goes well, he could be back on the bump in time for spring training.