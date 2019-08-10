Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows fifth save
Doolittle (6-4) took the loss Friday, getting hammered for four runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning to blow his fifth save of the season as the Nationals lost to the Mets.
Entering the game in the ninth inning to protect a 6-3 lead, Doolittle melted down completely, serving up four straight hits -- including a game-tying homer to Todd Frazier -- before Michael Conforto finally walked it off with an RBI single. Doolittle now has a 3.51 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, ratios far worse than his prior two campaigns in Washington, and he's 25-for-30 in converting save chances this year after blowing only two of his first 48 chances as a Nat.
