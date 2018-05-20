Doolittle (1-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.

Doolittle entered the game with a one run lead but allowed singles to the first two batters he faced, who were later driven in on a double by Matt Kemp. This marked Doolittle's first blown save of the season and the first earned runs he has allowed in his past 11 appearances. While this outing was a disappointment, his role as closer is unlikely to be in jeopardy thanks to his otherwise strong track record this season.