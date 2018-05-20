Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows first save
Doolittle (1-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.
Doolittle entered the game with a one run lead but allowed singles to the first two batters he faced, who were later driven in on a double by Matt Kemp. This marked Doolittle's first blown save of the season and the first earned runs he has allowed in his past 11 appearances. While this outing was a disappointment, his role as closer is unlikely to be in jeopardy thanks to his otherwise strong track record this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches ninth save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets save for second straight game•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets seventh save of season•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Notches sixth save Thursday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Secures fifth save Sunday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Gets fourth save of season•
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...