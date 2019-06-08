Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save, takes loss
Doolittle (4-2) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Padres.
Doolittle came into the game with a one-run lead, but a triple by Eric Hosmer and singles from Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges were enough for the Padres to walk off. Doolittle is now 13-for-16 in save chances. He owns a 3.62 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 28 appearances. Should Doolittle falter again soon, Kyle Barraclough or Trevor Rosenthal may see a save chance.
