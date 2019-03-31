Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows save then earns win

Doolittle (1-0) posted a blown save but "vultured" a victory by allowing no runs on three hits while striking out two during 1.2 innings against the Mets on Sunday.

The Nationals closer entered in the eighth inning with runners on first and second, one out and a two-run lead. Doolittle struck out the first batter he faced, but then yielded two straight singles to allow both his inherited runners to score, which tied the game. Doolittle also pitched the ninth, where he allowed another single and struck out a second hitter. With the Nationals earning a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth, Doolittle captured the win.