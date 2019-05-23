Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Blows second save

Doolittle failed to record an out while blowing his second save of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Mets, getting charged with four runs on two hits, a walk and a HBP.

After Kyle Barraclough put runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth inning, Nats manager Dave Martinez turned to his closer to escape the jam and protect a one-run lead, only for Doolittle to plunk Carlos Gomez with his first pitch. A bases-clearing double by Juan Lagares, an intentional walk and then a Rajai Davis three-run homer spelled the end of the southpaw's rough night. Doolittle now has a 3.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP to go along with a strong 25:7 K:BB through 21 innings, and the team's season-long bullpen malaise may be getting to him as well..