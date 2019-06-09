Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Bounces back with save Saturday

Doolittle earned his 14th save of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres, recording the final out of the contest.

Doolittle took the loss Friday after allowing a pair of runs in two-thirds of an inning, but manager Dave Martinez showed no hesitation in calling upon his closer with the Padres attempting to rally. Doolittle has a 3.58 ERA though 27.2 innings.