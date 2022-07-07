Doolittle (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday for the first time since landing on the injured list April 20, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Doolittle has already missed six weeks with the left elbow sprain and won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break after being transferred to the 60-day IL in early May. Before succumbing to the injury, the veteran southpaw had been off to a strong start to the season while filling a setup role in the Washington bullpen. Over his six appearances, he gathered two holds and struck out six while allowing just one baserunner in 5.1 innings.