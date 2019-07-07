Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Captures win after blown save

Doolittle (6-2) didn't allow a run and captured a win Sunday against the Royals, but he did give up two hits and blew his fourth save of the year during 1.1 innings.

The Nationals turned to their closer with the tying run at first base and two outs in the top of the eighth. On the first pitch Doolittle threw, he gave up a game-tying double. With an inherited runner and entering in the eighth, it wasn't a typical blown save, but it will count the same. Doolittle stuck around for the ninth and earned the win, though, improving to 6-2. He also has a 3.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 37.1 innings this year.