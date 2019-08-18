Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Changes being debated in ninth
Doolittle and manager Dave Martinez both acknowledged that the team may need to treat save situations differently moving forward after the closer gave up three home runs during Saturday's blown save, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
It sounds like the Nationals will back off of using Doolittle for every save situation in an effort to manage his workload down the stretch. He logged a one-inning save Thursday and was then gave up four earned runs while recording just one out Friday. They may simply opt to not use him on back-to-back days going forward. Fernando Rodney, Daniel Hudson and Hunter Strickland could all get save opportunities when Doolittle is not available.
