Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects 14th save Sunday

Doolittle struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to record his 14th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Padres.

He's now 11-for-11 in save chances since joining the Nats. and Doolittle's 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 15 innings are impressive as well. He could see a slightly lighter workload in September as the team prepares for the postseason, but the lefty should still be a dependable source of saves down the stretch.