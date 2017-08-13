Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects eighth save Saturday
Doolittle pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to notch his eighth save Saturday against the Giants.
Doolittle was protecting a one-run lead and closed out the contest with ease. He's been perfect in eight save opportunities with the Nats, and he's become a solid option for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Converts seventh straight save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns ninth save of season Monday•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Quiets Cubs for eighth save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Fires scoreless ninth for seventh save•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Earns third save with new team•
-
Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Grabs second save in Washington•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...