Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects eighth save Saturday

Doolittle pitched a perfect inning while striking out two to notch his eighth save Saturday against the Giants.

Doolittle was protecting a one-run lead and closed out the contest with ease. He's been perfect in eight save opportunities with the Nats, and he's become a solid option for fantasy owners.

